You’re worst of all our enemies, IPOB replies Wike

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, replied the Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike, saying that he is the worst of all the enemies of Biafra and IPOB.

The pro-Biafra group alleged that Governor Wike has a short memory, adding that his alleged recent statement that he (Wike) supports IPOB’s agitation against terrorists is an indication that he speaks from both sides of the mouth.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled ‘Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is worse than all Biafran and IPOB enemies’, wondered if it is not the same Rivers State Governor Wike, that classified IPOB as a violent organisation and ordered that its members should keep off from Rivers State.

IPOB statement read in part, “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the recent statement by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper