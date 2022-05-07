2023: Abia PDP accuses Ikpeazu of plan to destabilise guber primary





—Allegation coming from pit of hell–Ikpeazu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Crisis appears to be looming in the Abia State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as some party members are accusing Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of a plot to secretly enter into an agreement with the All Progressives Congress, APC, to destabilize the PDP in the state.

The reason for the alleged secret pact with the opposition in the state was due to the stiff resistance by PDP members for the governor to impose his preferred candidate as his successor in the 2023 governorship election after his alleged efforts to manipulate the delegate lists for the governorship primary was said to have been thwarted.

But in a swift reaction, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onyebuchi Omemanka, said that the allegation was not true and was “coming from the pit of hell.”

According to the governor”s spokesman, “It is not today such rumors are coming out. They had even said that the governor will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper