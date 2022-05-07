2023 Guber: I’m offering myself to wrestle power back to Kano people, says ex-Ganduje’s aide





.

…declares for gov. seat under PRP

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Former media aide to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, Salihu Tanko Yakasai has on Friday said he was offering himself to wrestle power back to the people of the state.

Salihu, son of elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai stated this while declaring his intention to contest for the governorship seat under the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP in the state.

He said he was contesting for the exalted seat to ensure that the people of Kano take ownership of the government and their destiny.

According to Yakasai, “In 2023, Kano needs a vibrant and ambitious leader; one who does not see any boundaries when it comes to the heights we can attain. One who understands the peculiarities of the State and is deeply immersed in it. We need a leader who has the right exposure and understands the global outlook of the State. A leader that can place Kano on a prosperous trajectory, which will rapidly unleash the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper