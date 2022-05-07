2023: Onuesoke condemns proliferation of presidential aspirants





Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has condemned the proliferation of presidential aspirants in 2023 general election by the different political parties.

Onuesoke who spoke in Asaba, Delta State yesterday, said, “I know people will say this is democracy, the more the contestants the better for the choice of a capable candidate but I disagree with this argument. The presidency of Nigeria is a serious business. Nigeria is the largest black nation in the world and definitely not every joker should be declaring for the presidency of the country. Some persons that can’t even win their ward are declaring for the presidency. How did we get to this sorry path?”

He said presently, there are over sixty five presidential candidates across all the political parties, stressing that majority of them had no chance to be town mayors in serious countries.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper