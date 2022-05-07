2023 Presidency: Emefiele has not broken any Law for purchasing Nomination Forms – Group

By
Headliners
-
3


Godwin Emefiele

Godwin Emefiele

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of 2023 general and Presidential elections, a group under the aegis of  Coalition of North-Central Youths Vanguard for Emefiele has taken a swipe at those attacking the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, after picking the expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress, APC to get the ticket of the party on his behalf, saying that he has not erred in line with the constitution of the land.

According to the group in a statement yesterday in Abuja by the  Publicity Secretary of  Coalition of North-Central Youths Vanguard for Emefiele,

Ameenah Hayatudeen stated  unequivocally that  Emefiele is the right man to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as he would  enjoy the total support of North Central Youths.

Recall that following the purchase of expression of interest and Nomination forms for the Governor of the Apex bank, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State had called on…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR