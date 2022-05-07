Catholic Church applauds Ebonyi public over release of cleric from Correctional Centre





.

The Catholic Church Diocese of Abakaliki on Saturday commended members of the public for the efforts they made to secure bail for Rev. Fr. Timothy Ngwuta.

The police arrested and incarcerated Rev. Fr. Ngwuta on Dec. 21, 2021, at Mbeke-Ishieke, in Ebonyi Local Government Area over his alleged involvement in the Effium – Ezza Effium fratricide.

He was released from the Nigeria Correctional Service Centre in Abakaliki on Friday.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki on Saturday, Rev. Fr. Mathew Uzoma, Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki, commended the support of the public while the Church sought freedom for Rev. Fr. Ngwuta.

“We thank all for your prayerful support and to those who allowed themselves to be used either remotely or directly as instruments towards the realisation of the goal. You all made it happen.

“We still rely on your assistance as we go through the court process towards vindicating Rev. Fr. Ngwuta of spurious charges levelled against…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper