IPOB not a proscribed organization in UK, says British High Commission in Nigeria





By Nwafor Sunday

British High Commission in Nigeria has faulted reports that UK Government has added the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to the UK’s list of terrorist groups.

This is coming a day after it was reported that UK sought to exclude IPOB members who have committed human rights abuses from its asylum program.

Clarifying its message, British High Commission in Nigeria in a statement made available to newsmen opined: “We are aware of inaccurate reporting circulating in the media and online that the UK Government has added the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to the UK’s list of terrorist groups or organisations banned under UK law. These reports are untrue. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is not a proscribed organisation in the UK.

“The inaccurate reporting relates to the 13 April 2022 publication by the UK Government of a revised Country Policy and Information note (CPIN) on separatist groups in SE Nigeria, including the Indigenous…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper