Niger-Delta Youth Group demands immediate release of Dagogo Fara

The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has demanded the immediate release of Hon. Dagogo Fara, a member of representative of Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency of Rivers State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was arrested a few days ago in Port Harcourt while Undergoing Screening for the Gubernatorial seat

Recall that Hon. Dagogo Fara who is also a PPD Gubernatorial candidate for Rivers State was arrested by the Police on the instruction of the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over allegations of hiring cultists to attack the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Friday after leading a protest to the Inspector General of Police’s Office, National Assembly and Ministry of Justice over the continued detention of Hon Fara Dagogo, national coordinator of NDYC, Comr. Jator Abido and the FCT chairman, Comrade Adam Ogomugo Margo insisted that justice must prevail without delay.

The duo who maintained that Dagogo was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper