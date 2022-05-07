Placement of premium on legislative experience, reason why Delta south can’t sent a backbencher to senate in 2023 ￼





Hon. Daniel Reyenieju

In the early twenties in the Niger Delta Region, the name Daniel Oritsegbubemi Reyenieju was a household commodity particularly during the ‘Warri Crises’ of 2003-2004 between the Ijaws and Itsekiris, both in Delta State.

He was then the National President of the Itsekiri National Youths Council. It was him and the present Deputy Governor of Delta, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro that signed the document that brought the crises to an end after intensive negotiations which took place in Benin City between the Ijaw and Itsekiri youths.

In 2007, Hon. Reyenieju contested for the elective position to represent the Warri Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives. It was indeed a venture in which he easily sailed through into the Green Chamber to the admiration of the people of the area. For 12 years (i.e. 2007-2019)) reports had it that he dutifully and productively represented that electoral space interms of displaying sound diction…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper