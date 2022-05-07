Senate 2023: Why Delta North wants Ned Nwoko — Adigwe





A leader of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta state and former Member, of the House of Representatives, Hon. Pascal Adigwe says PDP Stalwart, Prince Ned Nwoko has the best credentials for Delta North senate seat 2023.

Hon. Adigwe who is the Director-General of Prince Ned Nwoko’s senatorial campaign said in a statement in Asaba that the Anioma people and Deltans regard Prince Nwoko as an illustrious son with a track record of integrity and excellence.

He noted that Prince Nwoko, had sterling standing as a foremost philanthropist, accomplished business magnate, a respected politician, Antarctica Explorer as well as progenitor of Africa Malaria eradication project and London- Paris Club loans refund which helped to end Nigeria’s recession.

Adigwe also stated that Nwoko has made outstanding contributions to education in Nigeria with the recent federal government approval of a Sports University at his Idumuje Ugboko homeland, acknowledged as the first sports…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper