APC nomination form: Attacking Emefiele, leaving Adeshina display of ethnic bigotry — EYL





By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

ETHNIC youth leaders in the country have flayed recent statements against the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, by the trio of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, constitutional lawyer, Prof. Itse Sagay as well as activist publisher, Omoyele Sowore, following his perceived 2023 presidential ambition.

Recall that three groups, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele and Emefiele Support Group, Friday, purchased the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the CBN Governor to vie for the presidential seat in the forthcoming general election.

The development has drawn attention, attracting a barrage of criticisms against the CBN Governor. Some of the critics, among those who are the Ondo and Sokoto State governors, have asked the financial expert to turn in his resignation letter as CBN Governor to concentrate on his political career.

But the ethnic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper