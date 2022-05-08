Drugs: NDLEA nabs 2 pregnant women, barber for drug trafficking at Lagos Airport





**Intercepts Large Consignments of Drugs in Kaduna, Yobe, Plateau

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA have arrested two pregnant women among other drug traffickers, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos for attempting to import and export illicit drugs through the airport in the last week.

The first to enter the Agency’s dragnet is a Brazilian returnee, Nworie Phillip Chikwendu who was arrested on Tuesday, May 3rd during an inward clearance of passengers on a Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil en route Doha to Lagos.

During a thorough search of his luggage, two parcels of cocaine were discovered concealed in a pair of brown slippers hidden in his oxblood backpack.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy said, “A further search of the pair of black slippers worn by the suspect also led to the recovery of additional two parcels of cocaine built into…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper