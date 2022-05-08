End of the road for motorbike thief in Lagos





.

By Bose Adelaja

Operatives of the Lagos State Taskforce have arrested a suspected serial imposter and motorbike thief who specializes in impersonating officials of the Agency to snatch motorcycles in some parts of the state.

The suspect, Elias Marcus, was said to be wearing camouflage trousers and a wallet in order to dispossess unsuspecting victims of their bikes and valuables in different parts of the State.

The 33 years old suspect, a father of one was arrested at midday while he was trying to carry out his usual act of impersonating an official and stealing a bike.

According to the victim, Yahaya Usman, 19, the suspect flagged down a bike around Mafoluku asking him to take him to the inner parts of Oshodi.

On getting to the destination, the suspect asked the rider to divert to a different location where he pushed him off the bike and sped off with it.

“We got to our destination and before I knew what was happening I found myself on the ground after I…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper