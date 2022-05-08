FG sponsoring fake news against us —IPOB alleges





The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has alleged the federal government of Nigeria is sponsoring fake news against it.

In a statement by Emma Powerful, IPOB’s media and publicity Secretary said, “The haste with which the Nigeria Government celebrated the said fake news, commending the UK Government for the imaginary but non-existent prescription-only confirmed that the Muhammadu Buhari controlled Federal Government of Nigeria is behind the fake news.”

The statement reads: We are the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement worldwide ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Our attention has been drawn to the inaccurate and fake news purporting that the United Kingdom, UK Government has classified IPOB as a terrorist organisation.

We, therefore, wish to clarify that there is no iota of truth in the said malicious fake news planted and being peddled by the enemies of Biafra’s freedom and independence. Nothing more may be said than the clarification already given by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper