Rivers of blood





Malomo looked at the young man sitting before him and thought about how to respond to his request.

This was not the first one to come to him, asking for a money charm. Malomo learnt the arts of divination, healing and the use of herbs when he was a young boy of six. His father had given him as an apprentice to Baba Bamise, a well-known medicine man in the village, who was known in all the nearby communities as well.

In all his years as an apprentice, right up to the time he became skilled in the use of herbs for different remedies, he had never seen his boss and mentor make money charms for anyone. It is not that people did not ask for them.

When they did, Baba Bamise would reply, ‘There are three things in this world I cannot give you a charm for. I cannot give you anything to make you rich. I cannot give you anything to make anyone love you. I cannot give you anything that will prevent you from dying. If there is anyone who claims they can give you any of these…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper