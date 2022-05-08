TRENDING VIDEO: Amended Electoral Act delivered by NASS, not me — Omo-Agege





By Nnamdi Ojiego

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said he couldn’t have single-handedly written the amended electoral bill as it is being claimed on social media.

Speaking at a consultative meeting in Ughelli, he urged the public to disregard the misinformation that he alone wrote the Electoral Act, noting that people are being misinformed about it.

His words: “Going forward, we are not going to sit down and allow the state government to use the instrumentality of the Nigeria Police to intimidate our people. I may declare that, yes, they may wield power here at the state level, that we are also available to checkmate the activities in Abuja.

Also Read:

2023: Forgive me, Omo-Agege begs aggrieved APC members

“That was the thrust of the remarks that I made there but I also understand that there has been some misinformation and misconstruction of those remarks most especially to the extent that, I Ovie Omo Agege claimed authorship of the new…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper