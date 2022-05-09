2023: I’ll end insecurity, hunger as President – Anyim





…Says Nigerians die like chicken

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim who is aspiring for the Presidency come 2023, has said that in today’s Nigeria, people die like chicken due to insecurity and nobody cares.

Speaking in Kaduna on Monday when he consulted with People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) delegates and other chieftains of the party, Plus Anyim alleged that “today in Nigeria if you are not a big man, if you are killed it will not be in the news.”

According to him, “today we talk of unemployment, insecurity and hunger. “I remember as a secondary school boy in the 1980s, I was in Kaduna because a brother of mine was working in the textile industry in Kaduna and in the morning, if you come along that rail in Kakuri and see thousands of people going to work in the textile companies, you will beat your chest and say this is Nigeria of our dream.

“It is unfortunate that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper