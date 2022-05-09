2023 PRESIDENCY: Why APC, PDP should cede their tickets to S/East – Uzodimma





*South-East need support of all zones to produce president

*Sponsors of killings in Imo’ll be named in 2 weeks

Governor Hope Uzodimma

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

GOVERNOR of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has urged the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to cede their 2023 presidential tickets to the South-East to ensure justice and equity in the country.

Uzodimma, who noted that the country took a similar step in 1999 to assuage the South-West, which was aggrieved over the June 12, 1993 annulled presidential poll won by late Chief MKO Abiola, said the South-East is in a similar state now and many Nigerians know.

The governor spoke to some journalists in Lagos, on Monday, a day after receiving The Sun Newspapers 2021 Governor of the year award.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper