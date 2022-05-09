2023: You won’t regret voting for me — Tinubu





By Ogalah Ibrahim

The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress APC, and 2023 presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that Nigerians would not regret voting for him come 2023, promising to serve the country with all his strength, while ensuring the unity of Nigeria.

Bola Tinubu, who was in Katsina on Monday to canvass for the support of delegates ahead of the forthcoming presidential primary of the APC.

The former Lagos Governor urged the delegates not to see him as one of the aspirants with fake promises, stating that he possess the track records and experience to help the country overcome its numerous challenges.

Tinubu said if he is elected president, aside revamping the nation’s economy, he would see to it that the insecurity situation in the country is tackled, noting that efforts made by the Buhari led administration to that regard is already yielding result as the nightmare will soon be over.

However, he said the result is not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper