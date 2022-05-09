AMVCA 2022: Movies, actors that got double nominations





The 8th edition of the AMVCAs kicked off yesterday with the opening gala, and will be running for eight days.

In association with Africa Magic, MultiChoice has put together a lineup of events for this year’s award show, one of which is the first-ever AMVCA runway show.

Bisola

Following the full list released by the organizers of the vent, some actors, actresses and movies got double nominations.

While Funke was nominated for Omo Ghetto The Saga, Nse Etim got a nomination for her role in the movie Quam’s Money and Bimbo Ademoye for the movie Breaded Life.

Nancy Isime bagged a nomination for her role in the film Kambili: The whole 30 Yards.

Funke also bagged nominations for her roles in the hit series Jenifa’s Diary and My Siblings and I.

In drama category, Bisola and Nancy also bagged a nomination alongside Kehinde Bankole, Genoveva Umeh, Asabe Madaki and Osas Ighodaro.

Bisola Aiyeola got nominated for ‘This Lady Called Life 2, Sugar…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper