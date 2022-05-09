ASUU: Students block Benin Airport gate as ASUP threatens nationwide strike  





Benin airport

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – STUDENTS of various tertiary institutions in Edo state on Monday blocked the entrance to the airport and the ever busy Airport road over the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The incident created traffic gridlock along the busy Airport road and the extended into adjoining roads in the GRA of Benin City.

The students were drawn from University of Benin, Ambrose Alli University of Benin, Ekpoma, Auchi Polytechnic and Edo State Polytechnic, Usen.

The students also moved to the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) Edo State council to register their grievances where the Students Union Government’s (SUG) president of UNIBEN, Foster Amadin, appealed to the media to reach out to those connected with the protracted ASUU strike so that the students can go back to their various classrooms to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper