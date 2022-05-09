ASUU’s warning strike ends today, union may go on full blown action





By Adesina Wahab



As the second round of the eight-week warning strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, ends today, the union is poised to go on an indefinite industrial action, Vanguard has gathered.

Sources said the national leadership of the union would make public its decision today.

It was gathered that the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the union had earlier given the go ahead to the national leadership to call out members on indefinite strike, if nothing tangible was achieved during the eight weeks of their warning strike.

The union had earlier gone on a month warning strike on February 14 this year, and extended it by another eight weeks, which comes to an end today.

While ASUU was into the second round of its warning strike, other staff unions in the university system also embarked on strike.

The unions are Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU; National Association of Academic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper