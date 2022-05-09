Aviation unions shut down flight operations in 2-day warning strike





By Lawani Mikairu

LAGOS—Aviation worker unions will today commence a two-day warning strike to shut down the airspace over negotiated conditions of service and other sundry issues neglected for nine years.

Speaking on the planned strike, General Secretary of National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, Ocheme Aba, said all operations at the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA; Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, as well as Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, would be grounded with that of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, NCAT.

In a notice to staff of these agencies, signed jointly by General Secretary, NUATE, Ocheme Aba; Secretary General, ANAP, Abdul Saidu, and General Secretary, AUPCTRE, Sikiru Waheed, said the issues concerning condition of service of NAMA, NCAA, NiMeT, and NCAT as negotiated with agencies for upwards of seven years remained with the National Salaries Income and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper