Breaking: Fulani group purchases APC Nomination form for Jonathan





By Nwafor Sunday & Omeiza Ajayi

As the 2023 presidential election gathers momentum, group under the aegis of ‘Fulani group’ has purchased the N100 million nominations and expression of interest forms for ex-president Goodluck Jonathan.

Recall that on April 22, 2022, protesters stormed the Abuja private office of Jonathan, urging him to declare for 2023 presidential race.

A spokesman for the group, Mayor Samuel, who is also the convener of the Youth Compatriots of Nigeria said, “We were deceived and brainwashed by those who claimed they could do it in 2015.

“Now, we know better, under Jonathan the minimum wage could buy one or two bags of rice. What do we have today? We are begging President Jonathan to forgive us, we have realized our mistakes, we want him back to complete what he started.

Reacting, Jonathan said I know you are “here to ask me to declare, I cannot declare because…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper