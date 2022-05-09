JUST IN: Aviation fuel not selling at N700 per litre – MOMAN





The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has debunked claims that Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), also known as aviation fuel, was being sold at N700 per litre in some parts of the country.

Mr Clement Isong, Executive Secretary, MOMAN, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) had threatened to go on strike on May 9, claiming that the cost of aviation fuel had risen to about N700 per litre from N190 per litre.

The strike was, however, called off after appeals by the Federal Government and other stakeholders in the aviation sector.

READ ALSO: Aviation fuel: Wake up, avert flights shutdown , Reps’ minority caucus tells Buhari

Isong said: “I am not aware that aviation fuel is sold currently anywhere at N700 per litre. There has been an intervention by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd., which is now bringing in ATK.

“It gets…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper