Nzeribe: Family begins consultations for funeral rites





The family of late Sen. Arthur Nzeribe says it has begun traditional consultation for the funeral rites of the late business mogul and political icon.

Late Nzeribe died at the age of 83 years on May 5 following protracted illness.

The family made the disclosure on Sunday in an official statement titled “Our mighty Iroko has fallen: Sen. Chief Francis Arthur Nzeribe is dead” to announce his demise.

The statement was jointly signed by Messrs Ojiabu Francis Nzeribe, Anthony Akpati Nzeribe and Ojiabu Oliver Nzeribe, for and on behalf of the Nzeribe Royal family.

“The Nzeribe Royal family of Umudei royal village of Oguta in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State in total submission to the will of God Almighty and in appreciation of a remarkably worthy life hereby announces the death of our son, cousin, uncle, husband, father and grandfather, Distinguished Sen. Francis Arthur Uzoma Nzeribe.

“While we are pained by this loss, we are proud of the African…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper