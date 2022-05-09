Only Military Personnel who served up to 15 years from 1977 to 1992 are entitled to Pension Entitlements – Pension Act





By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Against the backdrop of fresh threats by a group of retired ex-soldiers to initiate a nationwide protest action over alleged non-payment of their pension entitlements, authorities of the Military Pensions Board have explained that only ex-soldiers who spent up to 15 years between 1977 to 1992 in the military are entitled to pension benefits according to extant laws.

The Pensions Board said these sets of ex-soldiers who didn’t make 15 years in the military are only entitled to payment of gratuities for the years spent.

The group of ex-soldiers led by Babawande Philips after several correspondences with the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Headquarters and Military Pensions Board on the need to include military personnel who served up to 10 years in pensions payment failed, threatened to initiate a nationwide protest to make the federal government accept their demands.

It would be recalled that the fight over the request by the group and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper