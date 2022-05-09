UK excludes Nigerian graduates as it begins high-potential visa application





By Victoria Ojeme

Abuja—The United Kingdom yesterday announced plans to begin issuance of new visa that allows holders of first degrees, masters, and doctorates to travel to the country and work in fields, such as science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship by May 30.

The visa, known as high potential individual visa, allows applicants to relocate to the UK without a prior job offer or sponsorship.

Why 58 Nigerian medical doctors were traveling without UK visas

Meanwhile, some of the requirements exempted those who graduated from Nigerian universities.

Also, the applicants must have been awarded a degree, equivalent to or not less than a UK bachelor’s degree.

It was learned that the UK’s action against Nigerian graduates was based on the fact that Nigerian universities do not appear in any of the global rankings.

The UK had been one of the choice destinations for many Nigerians seeking to relocate abroad for academic and work…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper