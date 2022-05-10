2023: Nigeria needs courageous leader to overcome challenges — Saraki





Dr Bukola Saraki

By Dayo Johnson, James Ogunnaike & Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—FORMER Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, yesterday, declared that Nigeria needs a courageous leader, who would be ready to tackle the security and economic challenges facing the country.

This came as former Vice President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has caused unprecedented disunity among the diverse elements of the country.

But the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, weekend, said that the trust of Nigerians in politicians is fading gradually, since President Muhammadu Buhari, who was expected to be a messiah, disappointed them.

Saraki, who addressed delegates of the PDP in Ogun State, after a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, said only a president…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper