2023: Orji Kalu hailed for withdrawing from Presidential Race, supporting Lawan

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the 2023 Presidential election, a group under the aegis of

National Stability Project has hailed the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, All Progressives Congress, APC, Abia North for withdrawing from the Presidential race and supporting the Presidential aspiration of the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

In a statement on Tuesday by the National Stability Project, a foremost political pressure group while commending the former Abia State Governor for withdrawing from the Presidential race and throwing his weight behind Lawan, said that with the action, Senator Kalu has distinguished him as a patriotic and selfless personality.

Recall that Senator Kalu who recently withdrew from the Presidential race said on Monday that he was backing the President of the Senate for the actualization of his aspiration to…





