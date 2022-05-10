Abia govt launches investigation into illegal refinery explosion





By Steve Oko

Abia State Government has set up a team of investigators to unravel the cause(s) of the explosion that occurred at an illegal oil refinery, located at Uzuaku Community, in Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, which reportedly occurred Friday evening, allegedly claimed 10 lives, with three of the victims – a couple and an only male child – dying on the spot, while seven others later died in the hospital.

Speaking with Vanguard yesterday, Commissioner for Petroleum and Solid Minerals, Eze Samuel Nwanganga, said the investigative team would be visiting the community today.

Nwanganga who said the actual casualty figure had not been established, however noted that Government was in touch with the local authorities as part of efforts to arrest the situation.

He also said that security had been beefed up around the community.

The fire…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper