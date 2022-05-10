Bamise: BRT driver, Ominnikoron, said he was going to eat, but never returned — Supervisor tells court





Late Ayanwole Oluwabamise

By Onozure Dania, Lagos

One of the fleet operational managers at the Lagos Bus Services Limited, Kayode Aluko, on Tuesday, narrated in court how the driver of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Andrew Ominnikoron, ran away after they heard of the rape and murder of Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

Aluko said that he had given an instruction to his officers, who received the information of the incident, that when the defendant comes he should see him (Aluko) for interrogation over a missing person.

He testified that when the defendant came, the officer from the outsourcing company he met told him to see him (Aluko), but that Ominnikoron told them that he was going to eat.

According to Aluko, Ominnikoron never returned.

