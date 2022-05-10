Bandits kill 8, abduct many, give condition for peace in Sokoto community





By Musa Na Annabi, Emem Idio & Chioma Onuegbu

Suspected bandits in a convoy of motorcycles attacked Taka Lime village of Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State killing eight persons and abducting many, just as a traditional ruler and a cleric were among others kidnapped in Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states.

A resident of Taka lime village, whose wife and daughter were killed in the attack, Sani Takakume, said the bandits invaded the village shooting sporadically.

“We came out in mass with all sorts of weapons at our disposal to confront the attackers and we succeeded in killing three of them and apprehending one,” Takakume said.

“When they realised that three of their colleagues were killed by the villagers, they killed eight of their captives as a reprisal.“

He said the most unfortunate thing was that one of the bandits killed by the villagers live among them in the village with his…





