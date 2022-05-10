Buhari won’t stay beyond May 29, 2023 – Presidency





President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Presidency, Tueday night, said that President Muhammadu Buhari will not stay in office beyond May 29, 2023, which should be the expected day for the handing over to another administration.

The presidency’s position cane on the heels of the recent remarks made by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Chief Robert Clarke for the President to extend his tenure by six m9nths in order to tackle the security concerns before any election could take place.

Responding to Chief Clarke’s remarks, the Presidency in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said, “Chief Robert Clarke, a very well-respected elder may be sincere in his wish for the President to extend his term by six months. We wish to categorically restate that the President will step down on May 29, 2023, after serving two terms – as per the constitution.

“Having been the first recipient of a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper