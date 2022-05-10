Delta 2023: When a technocrat comes calling





.

By Onyeka Ibe

I HAVE never met Chief David Edevbie but have been hearing about him, and observing his words and actions in Delta State government circle for a long time. One of the legends I heard (later confirmed) was how he resisted attempts by a high-ranking member of their government and political clique to expropriate Delta State money through frivolous and wasteful spending when he was Commissioner of Finance in Chief James Ibori’s government nearly 20 years ago.

For this effrontry, the legend went, the senior politician slapped David Edevbie in the face and Edevbie resigned from the government.

It was said that it took many weeks of intercession by the governor and guarantees of financial restraint by the whole administration before he agreed to return to his position. There is another instance when Chief Edevbie proved that he was different from most Nigerian politicians or public servants. This time the events played out publicly.

After the death of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper