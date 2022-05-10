How gaps in food safety regulation  compromise health of Nigerians





By Chioma Obinna

A few weeks ago, a woman allegedly died of food poisoning after eating in a restaurant in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

About a year ago, a couple, their daughter and maid in Enugu state reportedly died after taking a local substance known as Corn a man Flour and Oha Soup, suspected to have been poisoned.

Neighbours who were on-ground were unaware to ascertain the cause of the tragic incident. The deceased left behind a 9-month-old baby.

Chinyere Njebu, a middle-aged woman, also lost her life in Lagos at the food court of the Domestic Terminal II of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja after drinking a can of beer.

Cases like these abound of Nigerians that lost their lives due to foodborne disease and is one reason that public health physicians at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, in Yaba, Lagos, are advocating for health screening for food handlers in Nigeria.

Burden

Every year, 25 billion people feed on vended foods…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper