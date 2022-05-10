I will inaugurate projects till May 29 2023 – Okowa





Okowa

By Festus Ahon

ASABA – GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has vowed that his administration would continue to inaugurate projects and advance human capital development until its last day in office on May 29th, 2023.

Speaking during the swearing-in of Mr Nicholas Ojei as a Special Adviser and Mr Azaka Ossai as a member of Governing Board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Okowa told political appointees not to allow the heightened political activities in the country to distract them from the pursuit of his administration’s resolve to finish strong.

He said; “we have just about 12 months until the end of this administration. As I promised our people, we want to remain focused as a government and work for the people of Delta State to the very last day of this administration. So, even when there are distractions, I want to urge that you stay focused to what is expected of your offices, in order to ensure that you make your…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper