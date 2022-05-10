Maritime insecurity: NN to extend anti-piracy operations to neighbouring nations waters





Representative of CP Lagos, CSP Oyewale Taiwo, DPO Barbeach; traditional ruler; Chairman/CEO Guardian Newspaper, Maiden Alex Ibru; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Transworld Security, Dr Victoria Ekhomu; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo and other dignitaries, at the opening ceremony of the 10th edition of SECUREX West Africa 2022 International Exhibition open, yesterday.

By Evelyn Usman

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, yesterday in Lagos, disclosed plans by the Navy to extend its operations on anti-piracy to neighbouring nations’ waters.

This move, according to him, became necessary owing to cases of piracy/kidnappings, allegedly by some Nigerians, in neighbouring countries, with distances between 100 nautical miles and 200 nautical miles off the coast of Nigeria.

The CNS dropped the hint while delivering a keynote address at the 10th edition of SECUREX West Africa 2022 International…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper