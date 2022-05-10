Naira gains against dollar at Investors and Exporters window





The Naira on Tuesday appreciated at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N418.25 to the dollar.

The Naira gained 0.18 per cent to the dollar, compared with the N419 traded on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at N417.70 to the dollar on Tuesday.

An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N418.25.

The Naira sold for as low as 412 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 234.54 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Prof. Hassan Oaikhenan of the Department of Economics, University of Benin, Benin-City, has attributed the currency’s gains to the tighter restrictions the CBN had placed on access to the green back by Nigerians abroad

He said, “What is not clear, however, is the factors underlying the isolated cases of the bouts of the slight appreciation the naira has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper