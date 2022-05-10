Nnamdi Kanu: Seek political solution to end Southeast unrest — Metuh urges Buhari





By Idowu Bankole

…Tasks southeast PDP on Consensus Candidate

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt a political solution that will lead to the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and end the degenerating restiveness in the Southeast region of the country.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday Metuh asserted that waiting for a legal solution and the continued use of the military options is “rather worsening the situation and leading to violence and avoidable loss of lives adding that a political solution that involves dialogue and understanding of sensibilities will bring the desired peace in the region”.

Stating that the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu and use of force in the Southeast will not bring the desired solution, Metuh stated that such will rather “heighten hostilities and result in more bloodshed”.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper