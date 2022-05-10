Nnamdi Kanu to appear in court next week Wednesday – Lawyer





Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The lead Counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Tuesday said the next court outing of the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, will be on 18 May, 2022 at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Ejiofor disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, after the IPOB legal team had visited the IPOB leader, at the Department of State Services, DSS, in Abuja, last Monday.

According to the IPOB legal team, “By the subsisting Court-Order, we visited our Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The visit offered us the opportunity to review the level of the DSS compliance with the positive Court Orders regarding the welfare of Onyendu.

“We had fruitful and quite incisive interactions impacting positively on all dimensions of Onyendu’s case, and he was adequately briefed on relevant matters of urgent importance which will remain private.

“Onyendu is very firm in his conviction and unshaken in his resolve for a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper