PEBEC announces  completion of 7th National Action Plan

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC has announced its completion of the seventh National Action Plan, NAP 7.0, by 50per cent.

The Special Adviser to PEBEC Secretary, Dr Jumoke Oduwale, made this known in a statement made available to Journalists, in Abuja.

Oduwole stated that the NAP 7.0 is aimed at implementing reforms for improved efficiency and transparency of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS).

She said NAP 0.7 was designed to reduce the challenges faced by micro, small and medium enterprises, MSMEs, “across four areas-Agro-Export Implementation Action Plan, Automation Reforms, Regulatory Reforms, and Executive Order 01/ReportGov NG compliance reforms.”

