Puzzles, as Lawan, Sylva, Ayade join race for APC ticket





*Associates pick forms for Lawan, say PDP driving APC to discard zoning

*Fulani group buys forms for Jonathan

*Orji Kalu backs Lawan, says he can’t run without zoning to S-East

*Bakare unveils 4-point agenda

*30 aspirants pick forms

*Adamu seeks prayers to succeed, promises level-playing field for all aspirants

By Clifford Ndujihe, Henry Umoru, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Omeiza Ajayi & David Odama, LAGOS

The race to clinch the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential ticket got more interesting yesterday with the entrance of former President Goodluck Jonathan; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade; and Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Various groups and supporters of the quartet obtained the N100 million nomination and expression of interest forms for them.

Apart from intensifying the jostle for the APC ticket amid contestations over zoning, the emergence of Jonathan, Lawan and Sylva, has raised…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper