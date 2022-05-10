World’s first malaria vaccine coming to Nigeria, others in Sub-Saharan Africa





By Sola Ogundipe

ON the heels of its success in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, there are strong indications that the world’s first malaria vaccine will soon be available in Nigeria and across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Currently, one million children in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi have received at least one dose of the first malaria vaccine known as RTS,S/AS01E and marketed under the brand name Mosquirix.

It targets children because over three quarters of malaria deaths occur in under-five-year olds.

Findings from the World Health Organisation, WHO, pilot studyin Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, showed that the pioneering vaccine caused a significant reduction in severe malaria and hospitalisation among vaccinated children.

Disclosing the development, John Bawa, Africa lead for vaccine implementation at Programme for Appropriate Technology in Health, PATH, the findings pave the way for an expanded distribution scheme that will see countries like Mozambique, Nigeria and Zambia receive…





