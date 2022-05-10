Worsening terror in South-East





THERE is a growing atmosphere of terrorism in Imo State, with Orlu, Orsu, Njaba and Oru local government areas as the main flashpoints.

Imo and Anambra states are the core theatres of violence in the South-East. Abia, Enugu and Ebonyi are relatively safe and stable except for the sporadic terrorist activities of armed herdsmen which the police, military and security agencies seem unwilling to tackle.

Since October 2020, groups of “unknown” gunmen have been targeting and killing people, especially military and security personnel and other federal agents, including burning down police stations, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, facilities, local government secretariats and murdering prominent citizens such as the late Dr. Chike Akunyili.

Last week, the culprits went beyond just killing. A military couple, Sergeant AM Linus and his wife (a Lance Corporal) were gunned down along with five others. The agents of terror beheaded the corpses of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper