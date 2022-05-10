Zoning policy: The insincerity and selfishness of Southern politicians





By GODSON MONEKE

I HAVE always dreamed of a Nigeria in which where you come from would not matter in the level you attain.

The present practice of spoon-feeding a section of the country at the expense of other sections is at the root of our underdevelopment as a country. With the current practice, it will be near impossible to make a nation out of the country. There is nothing to suggest that brilliant people are the exclusive preserve of any section of the country.

The best way to nest global standards is to allow everybody to compete for all available positions. There may be gaps for a short while but everything will normalise with time. The current practice of admitting pupils into unity schools which favours those who fail the examinations at the expense of those who passed on the excuse that those who failed came from educationally-disadvantaged states is shameful, to say the least.

This has been going on for over 60 years now and the ‘educationally-…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper