2022 WASSCE: WAEC tasks supervisors on integrity 





The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has tasked supervisors to work with utmost dedication and integrity for successful conduct of the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Deputy Registrar/Zonal Coordinator (Ikeja) of the council, Dr Amos Dangut, gave the advice at a workshop to brief supervisors of their roles during the conduct of the examination in Lagos on Wednesday.

Just In: WAEC reverts to former calendar, fixes WASSCE for May 16 to June 23

Recall that about 650 supervisors, drawn from District One in the state participated in the workshop.

According to him, the aim of the workshop is to inform and educate the supervisors on the procedures for the conduct of the examinations.

He said that it was also to discourage bad habits and procedures in the past.

The examination is scheduled to start from Monday, May 16 to Thursday, June 23.

“Examination supervisors are appointed to be in a position of trust and,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper