Akwa Ibom: TCN expresses commitment to repair vandalized Tower soon





*Appeals to Nigerians to exercise patience

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has expressed its commitment to complete the ongoing reconstruction of vandalized No.104 Transmission Tower along 330KV Odukpani-Ikot Ekpene transmission line soon.

Speaking yesterday at Oku Iboku in Itu local government area, of Akwa Ibom State where the Tower is situated, the Executive Director of Transmission Service Provider, TCN, Engr. Victor Adewumi, assured that the completion would not take more than one week.

Adewumi explained that they were in the state to assess the progress of work and appealed to affected areas especially Cross River and Akwa Ibom states to exercise patience with them as they didn’t know the repairs would take longer to complete.

His words: “There were some challenges. For instance we didn’t envisage that the integrity of the foundation was compromised so we had to start from the scratch. It takes time to work on the…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper