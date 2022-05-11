ASUU strike: We will bring back FG/ASUU to negotiation table – Senate





***Urges Students to avoid confrontation

By Henry Umoru

The Senate has promised to intervene in the ongoing quagmire between the Federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) by bringing back the two parties to the negotiation table.

Speaking Tuesday in Abuja when he received officials of the National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS) in his office by a concerned Methodist Bishop, Dr. Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha, the President of the Senate who noted that he was not happy with the turn of events, however, recalled that the Senate had intervened in the past before everything broke down again.

Lawan who assured that the Senate would wade in again and expressed optimism that the issues would soon be resolved, said, “You are in the right place. We are going to intervene. We will make concerted and sustained efforts to bring back ASUU and the Federal government to the negotiating table so that we are able to resolve as quickly as possible those…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper