BREAKING: Resign if you’ve picked nomination forms, Buhari tells ministers, others





President Muhammadu Buhari(right) and others at the FEC meeting earlier today.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, ordered every member of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, who has ambition to contest elective offices in 2023 general elections to resign on or before May 16.

Those affected are Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Justice and Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, who have joined the presidential race on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Others are the Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, who is running for governorship position in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper